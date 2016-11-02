Medicaid, meth among topics District 20 reps hope to work on

The race is uncontested for the two house seats representing District 20, which includes Davison, Aurora and Jerauld counties. Both Carson and Rozum's names will be listed on Tuesday's ballot, but because there are two seats for District 20 House, they both earn their seats.

This will be Rozum's fourth term serving in the South Dakota House of Representatives as she reaches her term limit, but she plans on making these two years count.

For several years, Rozum, who has been a House representative since 2011, said she's been looking at the reworking of nonprofit organizations' statutes. This includes work that allows foundations to contribute to the nonprofits to help complete large projects. And for the repayment of some or all of the contributions at a later date, Rozum said.

With this, Rozum also has plans to do significant work on Medicaid, which is going to "take a lot of discussion," she said.

"I'm hoping that our legislature will be open to the work that has been done. I was one of few people that was able to see a pretty in-depth presentation on all of the corners in this whole healthcare situation," Rozum said. "I came away from that realizing that it is not a simple answer."

Rozum said to tackle the problem of Medicaid and health care on the Native American reservations is going to take a partnership between the state and the federal government. She said everybody "coming to the table" needs to have an open mind if anything will be done.

Carson agrees with Rozum that Medicaid is going to see a lot of discussion this year, and describes it as an "up-and-down topic."

But he has other areas he'd also like to focus on during his term.

Carson is succeeding Rep. Josh Klumb, who left the House to join the Senate race. Carson served as a District 20 representative from 2007 to 2015, when he reached his term limit and was required to leave office.

But now that he's coming back, Carson said he'd like to tackle the methamphetamine problem in the state and develop programs to help those who are continuously arrested and find themselves addicted.

"I think that one of the things we need to be rather strong on is the methamphetamine problem ... Carson said. "I think that we need to get a handle on this drug problem. That's kind of my driving force."

Carson also wants to do some budget work while he's in office, and hopes to be appointed to appropriations so he can directly work on the budget. He also mentioned the importance of K-12 education in the next session, but returned to the importance of getting "a handle" on the drug problem in South Dakota.

Rozum also foresees some talk regarding drugs in the upcoming session, and said there could be some changes in the works.

"We'll see some movement on meth and opioids," Rozum said. "I think last session we made some headway in solving some big issues and I would hope that we are able to do more than that and not hit brick wall."

Running uncontested

Rozum said it's "a whole different world" when the race is uncontested.

She said she hasn't had to worry about putting up signs or campaigning for hours on end. But Carson on the other hand, said he misses getting out and "shaking some hands." He said he's always enjoyed campaigning and going door-to-door talking with constituents about what they'd like to see change in the district.

This is not the first time the race has been uncontested, and it won't be the last, according to Dave Mitchell, the Davison County Democrats chair.

Mitchell describes the lack of a Democratic candidate in this year's District 20 House race a "symptom of a longstanding problem that plagues both parties," however, it's a bigger problem for the Democrats.

Mitchell said the biggest reason people turn down running for office is how it interferes with their job.

"All I can simply say is that I know this has happened time to time on Republican side. But not as often as our side," Mitchell said. "The point is, we've had people in the past that have served very well. We just haven't been very able to generate anybody who wants to do that lately."

Mitchell said a number of people who would make interesting candidates turn down the chance because they can't take two months off from work.

Mitchell said another reason people are turning down the opportunity to run for a seat in the House and Senate is because of the atmosphere.

"I think there's a lot of people who I know whose attitude toward being involved with politics is 'Who would want to do that?' " Mitchell said. "And all you have to look at is the cynicism that is so widespread."