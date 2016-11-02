Circuit court cases from 11/1

Not guilty pleas and denials

• Tianna Allman, 29, of Mitchell, denied violating probation by using methamphetamine. A hearing was scheduled in two weeks. Allman was originally placed on probation for possession of methamphetamine.

• David Degen, 25, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of meth, ingestion of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. A trial was scheduled for February or March.

• Sheradynn Eagleman, 21, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A trial was scheduled for February or March.

• Arnold Hopkins, 36, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession and ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. A trial was scheduled for February or March.

• Beau Mackey, 39, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession and ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A trial was scheduled for February or March. A request for bond reduction was denied.

• Mark Pretre, 22, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. A trial was scheduled for February or March.

• Lavern White Mouse, 64, of Fort Thompson, pleaded not guilty to possession of hydrocodone. A trial was scheduled for February or March. A request for release on a personal recognizance bond was granted on the conditions he resides in Davison County and checks in weekly with his attorney.

• Joseph Vasquez, 41, of MItchell, denied violating probation by failing to keep in contact with court services, absconding, missing a meeting with court services and failing to enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program. A hearing was scheduled in two weeks. Vasquez was originally placed on probation for ingestion of methamphetamine and has violated probation twice.

Guilty pleas and sentencings

• Thomas Gregg, 26, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation by failing to attend an appointment with court services on Aug. 25, being discharged from the CBISA program on Aug. 30 and failing to comply with the 24/7 program on three occasions. Gregg's suspended execution of sentence was continued, but he was ordered to complete the Teen Challenge program. He will remain in custody with work release until there is an opening with Teen Challenge. He was also given credit for 58 days served. Gregg was originally placed on probation for possession of methamphetamine.

• David Karpenske, 37, of Merrill, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on April 30. Charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of 1 to 10 pounds of marijuana and possession of tetrahydrocannabinol and drug paraphernalia were dismissed. A request from the state for a urinalysis test was denied. Karpenske was sentenced to three years in prison, suspended to 40 days in jail with credit for 12 days served, and was placed on probation for three years. He was also ordered to pay $1,000 in fines and court costs. Karpenske cannot return to Wisconsin until that state agrees to let him return.

• Megan Kress, 32, of Monroe, was sentenced to 199 days in jail, with credit for 199 days served for violating probation by using methamphetamine. Kress was originally placed on probation for possession of clonazepam and has violated probation once before. She has already completed a treatment program, and all previous fines and costs previously imposed must still be paid.

• Kyle Mackay, 26, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation by using methamphetamine on Nov. 1 and 13, being terminated by the Drug Court program on Sept. 26, refusing to take a urinalysis test and absconding. Mackay was sentenced to four years in prison with credit for 22 days served. Mackay was originally placed on probation for possession of methamphetamine.

• Roberta Waugh, 28, of Mount Vernon, pleaded guilty to ingestion of methamphetamine on April 23 and admitted to violating probation for the same offense. Waugh was sentenced to six years in prison, with credit for 185 days served. She was ordered to pay $62 in restitution and repay any fines previously imposed. Waugh was originally placed on probation for ingestion of methamphetamine and violated probation once before.

• Scott Riddell, 52, of Plankinton, pleaded guilty to third-offense DUI on April 30. Riddell was previously convicted of DUI for incidents on Sept. 24, 2011, and Jan. 26, 2012, in Aurora County. Riddell was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended to 30 days in jail. He was also placed on probation for two years, and his license was revoked for one year. He was granted work release and a driving permit for work purposes, attendance at 24/7 and an aftercare program. Riddell was ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,000 and repay blood test costs of $135.

Continuances and warrants

• Demitri Antoine, 36, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance indefinitely as treatment is going well and she does not require further review. Antoine was originally placed on probation for possession of methamphetamine.

• Shannon Hansen, 32, of Mitchell, was not present. A bench warrant was issued, and bond was set at $5,000. Hansen is charged with simple assault.

• Wetu Kiyukan, 21, of Mitchell, was not present. A bench warrant was issued, and bond was set at $5,000. Kiyukan is charged with ingestion of methamphetamine.

• Dacie Long, 27, of Mitchell, appeared for a review hearing. She is doing well in complying with her probation agreement, so the court waived her annual incarceration. Long was originally placed on probation for possession of methamphetamine.

• Kane McBrayer, 21, of Ethan, was granted a continuance for two weeks so he may meet with his newly appointed attorney. McBrayer is charged with violating probation by using methamphetamine, violating the terms of the 24/7 program, failing to go to work and missing an appointment with court services. McBrayer was originally placed on probation for aggravated eluding and has violated probation once.

• Donald McDougal, 51, of Mitchell, was not present because he is still in custody in Minnehaha County. He was granted a continuance for two weeks. McDougal is charged with possession and ingestion of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and intentional damage to property.

• Heaven Miller, 27, of Sioux Falls, was granted a continuance for two weeks so she may be appointed an attorney. Miller is charged with violating probation by possessing methamphetamine, leaving a treatment program and failing to take a urinalysis test. Miller was originally placed on probation for possession of methamphetamine.

• Merle Northrup, 46, of Mount Vernon, was granted a continuance for two weeks to allow him to consult with a newly appointed attorney. Northrup is charged with grand theft valued between $100,000 and $500,000 and grand theft valued between $5,000 and $100,000 for allegedly stealing grain.

• Joshua Weissman, 30, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance for two weeks. He is charged with violating probation by using methamphetamine, amphetamine, MDMA and marijuana, as well as driving under the influence for the third time, failing to go to work and missing an appointment with court services. Weissman was originally placed on probation for two counts of possession of methamphetamine.