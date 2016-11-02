The team took second out of 25 other robots and 16 other teams that competed. The BEST program was developed to Boost Engineering, Science and Technology. It gives students a chance to learn about these fields as well as work on presentation and marketing skills, according to Todd and Jennifer Tegethoff, who mentor the group.

All participating schools were required to build a robot and perform tasks to earn points. Featuring a different theme each year, the 2016 theme was "Bet the Farm" and robots were required to plant and harvest crops, and other agriculture-related tasks.

Students were given six weeks to construct and practice with the robot. They also were required to write an engineering notebook about the building process. The BEST competition also included building an exhibit, answering interview questions, writing a research paper, giving a marketing presentation and displaying spirit and sportsmanship.

"The great thing about winning a BEST award is that it involves all of the students on the team. Everything from building the exhibit to driving the robot goes into the total score," Jennifer Tegethoff said.

The 23-student team included Angela Yang, Elizabeth Asbill, Abbie Reynen, Benjamin Tegethoff, Andy Sherrer, Charlotte Haag, Katelyn Karhoff, Sean Thompson, Luke Knutson, Jens Enga, Kaitlyn Tegethoff, Claire Lepke, Adaya Plastow, Maggie Reynen, Max Reynen, John Reynen, Noah Swenson, Nathanael Anderberg, Kobie Karhoff, Quinn Henderson, Ana Twiggs, Matthew Sherin and Anders Enga.