Chamberlain man indicted for sexual contact with four minors

Richard McGill was indicted on Sept. 15 on four counts of sexual contact with a child under 16 after allegedly engaging in contact with four individuals aged 7, 8, 9 and 10 from Sept. 1, 2015, to May 18.

A warrant was issued on Sept. 22. Bond was set at $10,000, but an arrest hasn't been made.

The four charges are Class 3 felonies, each punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

No other information was immediately available. The Brule County Sheriff's Office, Brule County state's attorney and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation declined to comment.