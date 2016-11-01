MHS marching band ends season with Ninth Annual Indoor Show

The show is a showcase of the completion of the marching band's competitive season. It features pep band music, showcases from the drumline, guard and senior members. And one final performance of the competition show.

And this year's group had a lot to celebrate with a historic season in which they placed fourth in the finals at the Festival of Bands on Oct. 1. Prior to the event at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls, the band's best performance at the competition was a seventh-place finish. The competition featured 23 bands from South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.

"The season itself was a little bittersweet," Moore said. "Of course, when you do something for so long, of course you're going to get a little tired of it, but marching band has been one of my favorite things that I've done over my high school career. It's really sad that it's over."

The group also saw first-place finishes in the Pursuit of Excellence in Marshall Minn, and the Dutchmen Field Championships in Orange City, Iowa, during the season.

Moore was especially proud of her final year in marching band, but she's going to remember most not the times spent marching, but with her bandmates.

"It's been a crazy ride over these four years," Moore said. "Through all the early morning rehearsals and competitions and bus rides, it builds up for a lot of memories."

Moore plans to attend University of Nebraska-Lincoln after graduation to study journalism. She hopes to be involved in marching band and show choir, Moore said. But even though she'll be a few hours away from her hometown of Mitchell, she plans to stay involved as much as she can. Her brother is still in the band, and she already has plans to come back and watch his performances.

Seniors like Moore is exactly what Ryan Stahle, the marching band director, said he will remember most from the season. And with 25 seniors this year, Stahle said it was a fairly large group.

And now that the marching band season is over, which has been going "nonstop" since students arrived in August, Stahle said looking back at the last few months, it was a "very good" year.

"This is really like our third year of really kind of stepping it up," Stahle said. "They've done very, very well competitively. Not that we haven't done that in the past, but it seems like the past few years they've really turned it on."

"It takes a village," Stahle said of the marching band's season, and he estimates an average of seven to 10 hours each week is dedicated to the band. And with 108 students involved, it can be a handful, and now that it's over, Stahle said it's nice to be done.

During the Tuesday night performance, the band performed "Hey Baby" and "Downtown" to kick off the night. It was followed by a drumline and color guard presentation and a senior recap from the last three years.

Nine awards were handed out including the hustle award, most improved in music, most influential, most improved marcher and the most valuable freshman, sophomore, junior and senior.

Stahle said the high school band will move on to symphonic band season, which is indoors. The band is also preparing for the winter concert, which features the high school band and choirs at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Following that is the Palace City Jazz Festival which will be in the MItchell High School Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7.

2016 Competition Results

• First Place — Pursuit of Excellence in Marshall, Minnesota. Also took home Best Brass, Woodwinds, Batter, Guard and Field Conductors

• Second Place — Starfest Marching Competition in Sioux City, Iowa.

• Fourth Place in Finals (school record) — Festival of Bands in Sioux Falls.

• First Place — Dutchman Field Championships in Orange City, Iowa. Also received Best Hornline, Best Guard and Best Percussion.

• Second Place — Quad State in Vermillion. Also awarded Best Overall Effect and Best Visual and Best Guard.