Hanson County expected name new sheriff in one week

"Unless the world blows up and we have to appoint somebody quick to fill in for some crisis, I would guess that will be the day," Davies said.

Former-sheriff Randy Bartlett served his last day in the position Monday, bringing an end to his six-year career as sheriff in Hanson County. He turned in his resignation Sept. 30.

At the end of the day, Bartlett clocked out at 5:30 p.m., turned in his gear and got a ride home in a patrol car, but before that, Deputy Brandon Wingert said it was a normal day.

The delay gives Davies time to review the law and answer a question that arose during Tuesday's meeting: whether the new sheriff will be treated like a hired employee or an elected official.

The new sheriff will complete the remaining two years of Bartlett's four-year term as an elected official. If the new hire is given the same treatment as an elected official, he or she could only be removed from office by a recall election.

While he has yet to offer a formal opinion, Davies said that option seems unlikely and the individual could be treated like a hired employee instead, at least until someone is elected to the position in 2018.

For the next week, Davies doesn't expect much trouble in maintaining order or managing the courtroom, as he has faith Hanson County's two remaining deputies, Wingert and Michael Bartlett, Randy's son.

"We've got a couple deputies. They're not new. We'll get through it," Davies said.

Wingert, hired as a full-time deputy in September, said no one has been appointed to head the department in the interim. And while there may be fewer people in the department, he said there are law enforcement officers in the state who are more than willing to help.

In his resignation letter, Bartlett recommended Wingert be appointed to take his place, and Wingert has shown interest in the position. Davies did not know how many applications were submitted and said any applicants with proper law enforcement training could be considered.