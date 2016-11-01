High school students invited to fall visit day at DWU

"There are so many choices for students when it comes to college and the decision can be daunting, which is why visit days are so important for both students and parents," said Fredel Thomas, dean of admissions. "Universities have a personality and a campus tour is a great glimpse into that personality."

This event, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, will include an overview of academic information, scholarships and financial aid. Students can register online at www.dwu.edu and arrange personal meet-and-greets with coaches, performing arts directors, student ministry members, and staff. Lunch will be provided free of charge at noon, and students and their friends and family will also be given a guided tour.

"Meeting with professors, coaches and current DWU students, as well as touring campus, will help students picture themselves as a college student," Thomas said. "Dakota Wesleyan has so much to offer and I think it's important that students and parents visit a smaller school to get a good picture of what options are out there and will truly be best for the student."

Dakota Wesleyan University has a student body of nearly 900 students, offers 40 majors, 15 athletic teams, plus performing opportunities in music and theatre. There are 30 student clubs and organizations related to various majors and interest groups. DWU is affiliated with the United Methodist Church and offers service-learning and mission trips, as well as other opportunities for spiritual growth.