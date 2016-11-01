Davison Co. weighing jail security upgrades

The commission tabled the discussion until Nov. 10, when it will attempt to meet with Vantage Point CEO Larry Thompson about the company's proposal.

For now, the jail is without system functions that allow for easier user interfacing. A repair of the existing functions would cost $6,000, according to Corrections Administrator Don Radel, while a full replacement of the system could cost more than $50,000.

Commission Chair Brenda Bode, however, wanted to learn more about the plan.

"But I'm not on board to move forward without a conversation with (Thompson) so that he understands what our big picture is and what we owe to the taxpayers as an explanation for their money," Bode said.

According to Radel, an unsolicited quote he received for a full replacement of the system was $52,000, and any system replacement to monitor inmates would be compatible with the existing cameras in use. But, he said, the Vantage Point proposal would give him a better idea of what needs to be replaced when the project goes out to bid.

"Unfortunately, that part of the project is high enough that it meets the state bidding requirement," Radel said. "So in order to ask for bids, I need to know what I want. And so that's what Vantage Point is doing, developing the specs to hand out to all the potential vendors in the future."

If the county moves forward with security system upgrades, Bode said the commission will need to answer one more question.

"Are we looking for a Bandaid on this problem, or are we looking to take on a new project?" Bode asked.

If the commission upgrades or repairs the system, it would be another in a long line of jail expenses deemed necessary by the five-person board. Earlier this year, a $237,571 renovation the jail showers was completed, then thousands were spent on medical costs for inmates. Last year, the jail went approximately $236,000 over the budget set by the commission.

Absentee voting on the rise

Early and absentee voting remains popular in Davison County one week after the voter registration deadline.

According to Auditor Susan Kiepke, nearly 2,000 people have requested absentee ballots. Last week, she said the county had received approximately 1,400 absentee ballot requests.

"As I've said before, we have many, many more people taking their ballots home than ever before," Kiepke said.

And the interest in absentee voting isn't unique to Davison County.

On Tuesday, S.D. Secretary of State Shantel Krebs also announced 80,281 absentee ballots had been requested. And Krebs expects this year's total to surpass absentee voting levels in 2012.

"We expect absentee voting to surpass the numbers from 2012's presidential election which were 91,145," said Krebs.

Like all South Dakotans, Davison County residents face a jam-packed ballot. Alongside races for U.S. president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and Public Utilities Commission, Davison County voters will choose between two District 20 S.D. Senate candidates.

District 20 voters, which includes voters in Aurora and Jerauld counties, will also be able to vote for the two Republican candidates for the district's two state House of Representatives seats. No Democrats are running for election to serve in the state House in District 20.

Registered voters can pick up an absentee ballot or vote early at the Davison County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until the day before the election. Absentee ballots can be returned on Election Day.

If Davison County voters choose not to request an absentee ballot, they can vote at one of five assigned polling places: the Corn Palace, Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy, the Mount Vernon Senior Center, the Davison County Fairgrounds and Ethan Town Hall.

The final tally from the South Dakota Secretary of State's Office shows Davison County with 12,658 registered voters. According to U.S. Census Bureau's estimates latest estimates, the county contains 19,858 people, 23.1 percent of which are not voting age.

Other business

In other regular business Tuesday, the commission:

• Heard the community health report. According to the community nurse's office, a Tdap and meningitis vaccination session held at the Mitchell Middle School resulted in delivering 51 Tdap and 78 meningitis vaccinations being administered.

• Approved a bridge grant funding agreement with the state of South Dakota saying the state will pay 80 percent for bridge work and the county will pay 20 percent. The grant is for $14,720. The commission also approved the purchase of a plasma cutter.

• Tabled a raise for Davison County Sheriff's Deputy Darin Moke's wage to $19.88 per hour, up from $18.95. Sheriff Steve Brink felt it would be fair for Moke's wage to be set at the same rate as Deputies Josh Peterson and Greg Nelson. The commission said it will consider the request at a later date.

• Approved a request to send Deputy Peterson to a class in Spearfish to learn maintenance techniques for the county's nine long rifles. Brink said he chose Peterson because he's the county's "gun guy."

• Authorized a 2 percent wage increase to be brought back to the Teamster's Union representing local jail employees for continued negotiations. The commission also voted to remove the permanent part-time jailer status and eliminate the wording "and add jail sergeant" from the contract proposal.

• Motioned to approve the same Dakotacare health plan the county and its employees have had for the past year.

• Approved timesheets and bills and acknowledged volunteers.