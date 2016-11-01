Bridge said Mackey, who is a junior at Hanson High School, is still in the hospital and heavily sedated. Bridge said he told his staff that Mackey was involved in an accident on his way to 9 a.m. football practice Saturday.

"He's a good kid, and anytime this happens to somebody in our school, it's like happening to our family," said Hanson School District Superintendent James Bridge. "With our size of school, that's how we are."

CT scans have revealed no major injuries, but he remains unconscious because of the sedation. Bridge said Mackey is being kept sedated to be monitored.

Mackey's mother also works at the Hanson School as a paraprofessional, Bridge said.

"With other kids that have been involved in accidents and other communities that are in the same boat, we just keep praying that he's going to come out of it OK," Bridge said.

Mackey was driving south on 419th Avenue and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection on Highway 38, approximately eight miles east of Mitchell, according to Tony Mangan, public information officer for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Mackey, who was driving a 1991 Dodge Dakota, collided with Keith Reiners, of Mitchell, who was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup.

Reiners had two other occupants in his vehicle, and all sustained minor injuries in the crash. Mangan said all of the occupants in the vehicle with Reiners were wearing seat belts. Mackey was not wearing a seat belt, according to Mangan, and charges are pending.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other responding departments at the Saturday morning crash included Mitchell EMS, the Mitchell Fire Department, the Alexandria Fire Department and the Hanson County Sheriff's Office.

Two days after the crash, Bridge said Mackey's teammates traveled to Gettysburg and "played pretty inspirational" despite the Monday night loss to Potter County.

"We're hoping for the best. I think it could have been a lot worse," Bridge said. "He's not out of the woods yet."