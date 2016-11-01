PHOTOS: Halloween festivities in Mitchell

Two-year-old Tristin Willim is given candy by volunteers at the 17th annual Mitchell Unfiltered REALity Trunk or Treat Saturday afternoon at the Mitchell Middle School Parking lot. The event was geared toward children pre-school through second grade, and it was estimated more than 1,000 kids attended. (Caitlynn Peetz/Republic) 1 / 6

Debbie Anderson, left, hands out candy to children Saturday afternoon on Main Street in Mitchell as part of Mitchell Main Street & Beyond's annual Trick or Treat event. (Caitlynn Peetz/Republic) 2 / 6

Children dressed up in Halloween costumes make their way down Main Street Saturday afternoon in Mitchell as part of Mitchell Main Street & Beyond's annual Trick or Treat event. (Caitlynn Peetz/Republic) 3 / 6

Trick-or-treaters go to Erik and Angela Ness' house. The couple decked their home for Halloween, which included a graveyard and a haunted house. The process took two months to complete, and the Nesses plan on putting just as much effort into their Christmas decorations when Halloween is over. (Jake Shama/Republic) 4 / 6

Sparky, the mascot for the Mitchell Fire Division, greets trick-or-treaters Monday evening outside the Mitchell Public Safety Center. (Jake Shama/Republic) 5 / 6