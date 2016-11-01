Suspect in Mitchell kidnapping pleads not guilty

The charges stem from Loseke's alleged involvement in an incident on Sept. 22 in which four people robbed a 66-year-old man, took him from a Third Avenue apartment in Mitchell, stole his vehicle and left him naked in a Hanson County field.

Alex Rock, 28, of Mitchell, and Marco Sherman, 21, of Mitchell, also pleaded not guilty to the same charges two weeks ago. The fourth suspect, Vanessa Hakl, 36, of Mitchell, was arrested on Oct. 23 and has not yet appeared in court.

According to court documents, Hakl grew angry with the man when he refused to help pay her rent, so she threatened him with a hatchet and took his rings, phone, wallet, keys and credit card. The group then allegedly escorted him from the apartment, blindfolded him and left him in the country.

First-degree kidnapping is a Class C felony, punishable upon conviction by up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine. First-degree robbery is a Class 2 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

In a separate case, Loseke also pleaded not guilty to possession and ingestion of methamphetamine, Class 5 felonies, punishable upon conviction by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 2 misdemeanor, punishable upon conviction by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Trials for Loseke were scheduled for late February or early March.