Bringing nurses to rural settings

The second year of the Rural Nursing Initiative, which is funded by a $750,000 grant from the Margaret A. Cargill Foundation, kicked off last week. The initiative is meant to increase the number of registered nurses and certified nursing assistants (CNA) in rural communities. It integrates training programs, simulation technology and focuses curriculum on rural communities.

And after one year in the books, initiative coordinators Melissa McMillen and Stacey Patzlaff are pleased with how well it's gone so far.

The first year of the grant was focused on providing more CNA training and promoting it as a profession. And with a goal to train 75 CNAs in two years, the initiative met and exceeded the goal before the year was over. A total of 77 CNAs were trained, and with an entire year to go, McMillen said there is potential that number doubles.

But for the second year of the program, McMillen and Patzlaff's focus is on bringing student nurses into rural settings. Starting last week, the initiative has been sending 24 students from the Sioux Falls-based campus for the fall semester to four rural communities, including Canton, Viborg, Freeman and Dell Rapids.

"Hopefully through this process, it entices some of them to stay in rural communities because the future is grim in keeping hospitals open and staffed with nurses," McMillen said.

This first semester is for LPN to BSN students in the Sioux Falls campus, which allows them to spend 12-hour shifts in rural hospitals and medical facilities. While there, they have hands-on training with nurses in a rural setting.

And for some of the students, this can be a positive, but overwhelming experience, Patzlaff said.

"They never know what they're going to get. They could be the OB nurse, the trauma nurse, the cardiac nurse. You never know what's going to walk through the door," Patzlaff said. "...They have to know all of that. They can't just be a specialized nurse."

Last week, students spent time in Viborg and Canton as a part of the Rural Nursing Initiative, and McMillen said it's going well.

While many students opt to go to larger facilities in Sioux Falls or Rapid City, McMillen said the nurses in the rural facilities "hunger to educated" students.

"So this is a new opportunity for those nurses in the rural facilities to educate our students," McMillen said. "In my opinion, who better to educate them then the rural nurse who has to be everything? And so for that reason, I felt it was real positive."

The rural setting also allows for student to develop skills they don't necessarily get to do in a larger setting, McMillen said. The rural hospitals allow for more intimate and one-on-one time to learn.

And starting next semester, 21 Dakota Wesleyan junior students will get their chance at real experience in rural settings, according to McMillen and Patzlaff. Next Spring, the DWU students will travel to areas like Huron, Platte and Parkston.

McMillen and Patzlaff attribute the success of the initiative to the "grave need" for more nurses in the rural setting.

"We're meeting the needs," McMillen said. "And that's what the whole grant was about in the first place: to meet the needs in rural America. That was just one chunk of it and now we're going into the nursing component and recognizing that they kind of go hand-in-hand."