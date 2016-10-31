City of Mitchell hosts community feedback forum

The city is considering making code changes that will incorporate some of those suggestions and other feedback we hear from the community.

In order to gather this feedback, the city will host two feedback sessions. They will be very informal and are intended to be an opportunity for citizens to bring any existing concerns that you may have, or provide examples of efforts they have experienced or are aware of that were successful in other communities.

The sessions are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3 in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The first session will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 PM, and the second session is scheduled from 6:30 to 7:30 PM.

If you are unable to attend these sessions, but would still like to view them, the city will be streaming them on the city's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/CityofMitchell. You can also submit feedback through the city's Community Voice section on the city's website at " target="_blank">www.cityofmitchell.org/CommunityVoice.