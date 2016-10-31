Woman charged with raping teen in Wagner
WAGNER — A woman has been charged with raping a teen in Wagner for an incident that allegedly occurred more than a year ago.
Cassandra Painte, 27, of Elk Point, was charged on Sept. 30 with fourth-degree rape of a 15-year-old boy, court documents state.
On July 10, 2015, Painte allegedly gave the teen an alcoholic beverage and had sex with him in two locations in Wagner. Court documents show that the boy was interviewed by Child's Voice in Sioux Falls, where he allegedly explained the incident.
Painte is charged with fourth-degree rape of a person between the ages of 13 and 16, a Class 3 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
Bond was set at $10,000, and Painte is scheduled to appear in court later this month.