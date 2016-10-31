Mitchell man allegedly tells police he raped young girl

According to court documents, Jackson went to the Mitchell Department of Public Safety on Oct. 21 to report he had been inappropriately touching the 7-year-old girl, saying he touched her "up to eight different times" and performed acts constituting rape on two separate occasions.

Bond was set at $10,000, and Jackson was ordered to have no contact with the girl.

The two first-degree rape charges are Class C felonies, punishable upon conviction by up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine. The eight sexual contact charges are Class 3 felonies, each punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

Jackson is scheduled to appear in court next week.