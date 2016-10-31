No smoke detectors found in house damaged by fire

Authorities are still investigating the cause of a Saturday night fire that displaced five Mitchell residents — two adults and three children — from their home at 420 W. Seventh Ave.

About a dozen firefighters responded to the blaze at approximately 10:30 p.m. after one of the residents and at least one neighbor called 911, according to Mitchell Assistant Fire Chief Paul Morris. The living-room fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes, but when fire crews entered the house, they didn't see or hear any smoke detectors.

"Fortunately, all the occupants were still awake. Had they not have been awake, it might have been a different story," Morris said.

The firefighters returned to the fire station at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

The names of the residents are not being released due to an ongoing investigation, according to the Mitchell Police Division. Officials said the residents of the home were renting it.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, investigators had not determined a cause for the fire nor an exact starting location, but Morris said the home remained uninhabitable with power and gas disconnected from the residence and significant smoke damage throughout the home. The west and north sides of the house were cordoned off with police tape.

The Red Cross provided the residents assistance with finding clothing and a place to sleep, Morris said, but their future in the house will be contingent on decisions made by the landlord and the insurance company. Morris hopes to receive a damage estimate Tuesday.

As winter approaches, Morris urged everyone to use common sense fire safety rules, like keeping stacks of newspaper or other fuel sources away from fireplaces and heat sources and make sure all residences are equipped with working smoke detectors.

"We just can't overemphasize the importance of smoke detectors," Morris said. "Had they all been asleep with no smoke detectors, there's a good chance they might not have been alerted to the fire. Things could have turned out a lot worse."