    Mitchell police, fire department respond to Saturday night house fire

    By Daily Republic News on Oct 29, 2016 at 11:27 p.m.
    Nobody was injured in a Saturday night house fire in Mitchell.

    The Mitchell Police Division and Mitchell Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 10:31 p.m., at 420 W. 7th Ave. according to officers on scene.

    Upon arrival, officials witnessed heavy smoke and "flickers" of flames through the front window. As of 11:15 p.m., the fire was put out and officials were investigating the scene.

    No other information was immediately available.

