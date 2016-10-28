Mount Vernon man gets 30 days in jail for fatal crash
MURDO — A Mount Vernon man was sentenced to 30 days in jail for his involvement in a 2015 fatal crash near Murdo.
Randall Miiller, 57, pleaded guilty Wednesday to careless driving and was ordered to spend 30 days in jail and pay fines and costs of $566, court documents state, for colliding with a motorcycle on Aug. 2, 2015 on Interstate 90 near Murdo.
The driver of the motorcycle, 49-year-old Rhonda Denato, of Ottuwma, Iowa, was killed in the crash.
Miiller, who was driving a 2013 GMC Sierra, was initially accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, but blood tests proved there was no alcohol or illicit substances in his body. Charges of first-offense DUI and reckless driving, both Class 1 misdemeanors, were dismissed.
Careless driving is a Class 2 misdemeanor, meaning Miiller was given the maximum penalty of 30 days in jail and a $500 fine. Miiller was ordered to self report to the Davison County Jail Nov. 16.