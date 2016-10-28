Mitchell School District incorporates new app

Zajic said the new app has been in the making since August, after district administrators decided they needed to find an easier way for parents to stay connected with the school.

Created by SchoolInfoApp, the Mitchell School District App provides users instant access to district announcements, weather delays, activities, calendar events and other important information.

"We know it's out there and parents are using it," Zajic said. "I'm excited to see how it will have an effect in attendance rates at conferences. Sometimes parents are busy and this is just another way for them to keep in touch."

The app, which is available for Apple and Android devices, and as a web app, was released Wednesday afternoon, Zajic said.

And according to Zajic, one feature of the "one-stop shop" app allows users to subscribe to the different buildings in the district. Right now, the elementary schools, the middle school and high school can all be subscribed to. And soon, Second Chance High and Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy (MCTEA) will also be added.

When parents are subscribed to a specific building, they can see the events and other related news in this specific area. If users allow push notifications, Zajic said, they can get an instant alerts about what's going on.

To get the app developed, it cost the school $3,000, which was funded using the annual technology budget used for software and hardware, according to Superintendent Joe Graves.

The app, which is geared toward parents and community members, also has access to the school district's lunch menu and meal plan online. Parents can check a student's lunch balance and what they've been purchasing.

Another "cool feature," Zajic said, was the ability to switch the app to 90 other languages. This changes not just the interface, but all the notifications, Zajic said.

"That will come in handy," he said. " ... We're just trying to find a way to stay more connected with parents and the community."

Zajic said anybody interested in downloading the app can find it on the school district's website, or download it directly from the Apple App Store or Google Play.