South Dakota Hunger Summit set for early November

The South Dakota Hunger Summit will begin at 9 a.m., Thursday in the DWU Sherman Center with registration, followed by three sessions and lunch. The summit is free to attend but registration is appreciated and can be done so online at www.partnersagainsthunger.org/hunger-summit-registration/.

Something new has been added to the lineup this year with a special pre-conference screening of the film "Starfish Throwers" at 8 p.m., Wednesday at the Logan Luxury Theatre on North Lawler Street, Mitchell. This screening is free and all are welcome to join. The director of "Starfish Throwers," Jesse Roesler, will be the keynote speaker for the Hunger Summit at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

"We are thrilled to have Jesse Roesler join us at the summit this year," said Carly Hubers, program coordinator for the McGovern Center. "'The Starfish Throwers' demonstrates that we each have an ability — and a responsibility — in our own way to be a part of fighting hunger in our communities. The issue can feel so big and beyond us, but Jesse's film helps to show that we all can be a part of this battle."

This year's sessions include topics such as: best practices for top-notch food pantries, leading a summer feeding program and cultivating a community garden.

There will also be an Empty Bowls Luncheon at noon which includes soup, bread, coffee and water for $10 — participants receive a handmade pottery bowl with their meal, made by Mitchell High School students. The proceeds will go to the Mitchell Food Pantry and meals can be paid for at the time of purchase with cash or credit. Organizers are asking that those who are not registering for the event but still want to take part in Empty Bowls to please email Hubers at cahubers@dwu.edu by Tuesday.

Also during the summit, the McGovern Center will give the McGovern Hunger Ambassador Award.

The Hunger Summit is sponsored by the McGovern Center at Dakota Wesleyan University along with partners: Partners Against Hunger, Feeding South Dakota, Midwest Dairy Council, South Dakota State University Extension, and South Dakota Department of Education, Child and Adult Nutrition Services (CCANS).