Local group helps solve 355 crimes since 1990

"Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers has helped solve 355 cases that probably would not have been solved without using Crime Stoppers," Detective Lt. Don Everson said.

Those 355 cases span back to the program's founding in 1990. According to stats for the past 10 years, the number of crimes solved by the program each year has varied from zero in 2007 to 53 in 2008.

Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit, citizen-run anti-crime program cooperating with the Mitchell Department of Public Safety and the Davison County Sheriff's Department. It provides monetary awards for people who submit anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.

Over the past five years, the numbers of cases solved by the organization has fallen slightly. There were eight crimes solved thanks to Crime Stoppers in 2011, seven in 2012, six in both 2013 and 2014 and three last year. Data for 2016 won't be available until an annual report is completed early next year.

Everson said variation from year to year occurs because some tips lead to the arrest of someone involved in multiple crimes or a crime may not be solved until the year after a tip was submitted.

Part of the program's success is advertising the Crime of the Week, in which Crime Stoppers posts information about an incident and offers a minimum of $250 for a tip that leads to an arrest.

The last Crime of the Week was centered on 36-year-old Vanessa Hakl, of Mitchell, who is a suspect in the Sept. 22 kidnapping of a 66-year-old man at the 100 block of East Third Avenue in Mitchell. The man was allegedly robbed by four people and left naked in a field in Hanson County.

Crime Stoppers posted Hakl on its Crime of the Week page on Oct. 21 and offered a $500 reward.

She was arrested two days later in Harvey, North Dakota, based on a tip that was unrelated to Crime Stoppers, but Everson said Crime of the Week postings have caused major problems for suspected criminals in the past.

"I know some of the people we've arrested before weren't really happy we did that because it made their life hell for a week before we caught them," Everson said.

No cash prize will be given for Hakl's arrest, but Everson said the monetary benefit is usually a strong incentive and a boon for law enforcement.

"It is quite a benefit for us to do that when people know they can do the right thing and then get money for it. It does certainly help," Everson said.

Hakl is charged with first-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony, and first-degree robbery, a Class 2 felony, which means she could spend up to life in prison if convicted. Dean Knippling, director of Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers, said Crime of the Week posts are reserved for serious incidents, like the alleged crime involving Hakl.

"We try to reserve it for more serious crimes because we don't want people to become desensitized to it," Knippling said.

That means Crime Stoppers may not post a new crime every week. They could also replace a crime after only a few days if a more serious incident comes up. Payouts vary depending on the severity of the alleged crime, and the tip that provides the most helpful information is the only one that will be rewarded.

The Mitchell Police Division suggests a crime be highlighted as Crime of the Week, but all decisions require approval from the board of citizens. Knippling said the organization is funded almost exclusively by United Way, which will accept donations until its Nov. 18 recognition luncheon, but Crime Stoppers also accepts donations from the public.

And Crime Stoppers doesn't just focus on Mitchell. Knippling said the program seeks to highlight crimes in rural areas outside the city, too, to help nearby sheriff's offices.

Knippling said the monetary reward is instrumental in getting some people to report what they've seen.

"There's definitely people who provide some information and expect nothing in return from it, but then there's some other people who money is definitely a motivating factor," Knippling said.

But posting information about a crime also gets people to rethink suspicious events they may have considered insignificant at the time.

"We've had instances with vandalism out at the lake with very little evidence to go on, and that usually takes somebody with first-hand knowledge of what happened," Knippling said. "Sometimes it's just people seeing things that at the time to them seem insignificant until they found out about the crime."

While the Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers website and social media serve as an effective wanted poster, not all of the 355 crimes solved were first posted as a Crime of the Week. Everson urged citizens to report information about any crime whether it has been posted by Crime Stoppers or not, and any tip that leads to an arrest could be rewarded with cash.

Anyone can submit an anonymous tip online at mitchellcrimestoppers.org or by calling (605) 996-1700.