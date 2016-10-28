"Mitchell is pretty safe," Knippling said. "There are sex offenders all over, wherever you go."

According to the South Dakota Sex Offender Registry, there are 71 registered sex offenders in Davison County — 68 in Mitchell, one in Ethan and two in Mount Vernon. In Aberdeen, which has approximately 12,000 more people than Mitchell, there are 73 registered offenders, while Yankton, about the same size as Mitchell, has 51 registrants. Around the region, Winner has 15 registered offenders, Lake Andes 13 and Chamberlain and Parkston each have five.

Those required to register as sex offenders may not reside within a "community safety zone," defined as 500 feet from the grounds of any school, public park, public playground or public pool, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

In Mitchell, 26 registrants reside on streets running east to west between 1st and 6th Avenues and eight live on Burr Street.

Police consistently monitor registered sex offenders, according to Knippling.

Individuals convicted of a sex crime are required to register twice each year in the communities they live — during their birthday month and again six months later, as well as any time they change addresses, employment or vehicles.

Then, throughout the year, police conduct random checks on registered offenders to verify they are residing at the address provided to officials, Knippling said. And for the most part, Knippling said, offenders on the list are compliant. But when they're not, it doesn't take long for police to find out, thanks, in part, to observant and vigilant community members.

"We'll receive tips from the community when sex offenders would move addresses and not notify us," Knippling said. "But, for the most part, people know the rules ahead of time and are compliant."

Knippling added that, statistically, most offenders are not repeat offenders, only committing a sex crime once.

According to South Dakota law, there are three tiers of sex offenders, indicating how long each is to remain on the registry. Placement in Tier III requires registrants to register throughout their lifetime; Tier II requires offenders to register for a minimum of 25 years; and Tier III requires registrants to register for a minimum of 10 years.

The public can view a list of registered sex offenders in each county or individual city online at sor.sd.gov, complete with addresses and offenses of each offender, which Knippling encouraged residents in Mitchell and across the state to monitor.

"The sex offender registry is important to show people who is living in their neighborhoods so they're aware," Knippling said.