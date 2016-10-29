Fear, fun raise funds for rural town

And with a group of 90 to 100 volunteers, the team at the Scotland Haunted House is confident they'll reach the goal.

The Scotland Haunted House is open for three weekends each October and on Halloween night. And with only seven nights running, Vitek said their goal is to run 1,500 people through the haunted house. Right now, an average of 230 people go through the house each night.

"The idea behind (the haunted house) was to have a funding source for school organizations or the community if there was someone in the community that just needed funding or extra dollars," she said. "That's the purpose behind it."

Putting on a show

Thousands of hours go into putting together the Scotland Haunted House.

Beginning in July each year, Vitek said she estimates there are probably 3,000 volunteer hours put into constructing the haunted house from start to finish.

And it's not just putting together the rooms of the house, this includes the actors inside.

"It's kind of like a play," Vitek said. "That's the way we look at it."

There are 18 different entities, or room-like areas, that are "propped and set," Vitek said. And in each space, there is typically one or two volunteers dressed up with makeup to fit the role of the room.

Each night, the haunted house requires about 40 to 50 volunteers who are both inside the house and outside near the waiting line, Vitek said.

And each volunteer is suited up for their specific space, making the haunted house successful in getting a scare out of its attendees, Vitek said.

"We're trying to fit personalities into the spaces to make it work," Vitek said. "It's not something where you can just have someone walk off the street and expect it to be a successful show. That's kind of what has attributed to the success of pulling it off for eight years."

The Haunted House takes about 10 minutes to complete, and some of the scariest spaces, Vitek said, are the areas that are pitch-black. The house this year also features a few mazes, a mannequin room and a frankenstein room.

Vitek said Crazy Eight Productions changes out the theme of the house each year, to "keep it fresh." Last year the group tried a haunted clinic/hospital look. But this year, there's no specific theme, Vitek said, but a culmination of many people's ideas.

Before each night of the haunted house, Vitek said it's a "lengthy process" to begin set up. Beginning the day, a few volunteers will come in the early afternoon to reset and clean up the area. The rest of the crew arrives around 6 p.m. to begin getting into costume and make-up.

There's also a construction crew who goes through and makes sure the sounds and lighting of the house is still in working order, as well as props.

One of the biggest features in the house is a moving wall, and this often needs maintenance to continue working, Vitek said.

But another task is making adjustments whenever and wherever they are needed, Vitek said. If a room "wasn't working" or actors were unable to get enough of a scare out of groups, crew members make adjustments night-to-night.

"We consider what can get the biggest effect or the biggest scare," Vitek said.

They also build the anticipation of haunted house-goers while they wait in line. Several actors are stationed outside by the waiting line, which averages between 20 and 30 minutes according to Vitek.

"We want to entertain them while they wait. And it's the anxiety and excitement that gets them going," she said. "It builds anticipation."

Bringing together the community

Even though the Haunted House has been around for eight years, the Crazy Eight Productions recently took it over three years ago.

Crazy Eight Productions, a local service group, formed to bring people together and increase community involvement, Vitek said. Before, it was started by the local Scotland Youth Center, who started it as a fundraiser. It grew from there, Vitek said, and that's when Crazy Eight took over.

The price to get into the haunted house is $10, but if attendees bring in a canned good item, the price is reduced to $8. This allows for the group to give back to the local food pantry, Vitek said.

Vitek credits community support for helping the Haunted House grow to what it is today.

"It's a group effort. It's not just a one-person show. It's a community coming together. That's why a lot of the volunteers come back and do it," Vitek said. "It's for the community."

And volunteers are not just from the Scotland community, but the surrounding region, Vitek said. She estimates about a fourth of the 100 volunteers come from Avon, Springfield, Freeman and Yankton to help put on the Scotland Haunted House.

And it also draws in people from the surrounding communities too.

"It's something to do. We're such a small, rural community and if you want to find entertainment you have to go to a larger city ... " Vitek said. "It's a fun project and when you look at it, and it's a great fundraiser for few nights out of the year. It pulls in a pretty nice amount of money."