Around the Region

The department's current SCBAs were purchased in 1998-1999.

The FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant program's primary goal is to enhance the safety of the public and firefighters with respect to fire-related hazards. The grants accomplish this by providing direct financial assistance to eligible fire departments.

The grant, totaling $91,430, will cover most of the cost for the 16 new SCBAs. The total bill for the equipment is $96,000, and the fire department will be responsible for the balance.

-- The Wessington Springs True Dakotan.

Kennebec

PHEASANTS FOREVER HOLDS SUCCESSFUL BANQUET: Nineteen guns ranging from shotguns to pistols were given away at the annual Lyman County Pheasants Forever Chapter banquet Saturday night in Kennebec. Organizers considered the event a success.

Approximately 160 attended and ate the prime rib meal cooked and served by members of the Lyman Band and Choir.

The banquet was moved from opening weekend of pheasant season to the second weekend at the request of local chapter members.

-- Lyman County Herald

Fort Thompson

COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER CELEBRATES ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY: Horizon Health Care, Inc. Fort Thompson Community Health Center celebrated one year of service recently.

On Sept. 1, 2015, the center opened for business.

Led by Sarah Newton, the clinic offers a full range of health services, including family medicine, pediatrics, lab services, immunizations, free sports physicals and mental/behavioral health.

Since opening last year, Horizon has steadily worked toward bringing additional services to the Fort Thompson area. This fall, they will begin offering OB services through Sanford in Chamberlain.

-- Central Dakota Times