Area Halloween events scheduled

FRIDAY

• The Ron and Sheilah Gates Department of Theatre at Dakota Wesleyan University is hosting its annual haunted house on Main Street at the former Moonlight Bar. The haunted house will be open 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28-31. Cost is $5 per person and proceeds go to the DWU Theatre Club.

SATURDAY

• Mitchell Main Street & Beyond's annual Trick or Treat will take place 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Mitchell. Look for the orange pumpkin in business windows to identify participating businesses and stop by for a treat.

• The 17th Annual Trunk or Treat will take place 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mitchell Middle School parking lot. The event is geared toward children pre-school through second grade, with an expected 1,000 kids attending. This event is a partnership between Mitchell High School and Middle School Unfiltered REALity

SUNDAY

• Spook Party in Ethan will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Ethan American Legion. There will be free candy, cider, hot chocolate, a bake sale, photo booth, food, prizes and games. All proceeds go to the Veterans Memorial.

MONDAY

• Family Fall Blast, sponsored by the Mitchell Wesleyan Church, will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the Corn Palace. There will be large inflatables and free candy.

• Avera Brady Health and Rehab is hosting trick or treating from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

• Halloween Trick-or-Treat will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dakota Discovery Museum.