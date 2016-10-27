Ventriloquist brings 'talking dog' to Pepsi-Cola Theatre

The interactive show allows audiences to submit questions to ask Irving. Oliver describes the show has high-energy, all original and family-friendly.

"Little kids, teenagers and grandparents can all laugh at the same time, without being vulgar or off-color," Oliver said.

Irving hasn't always been a part of the show, Oliver said. Oliver has been in the comedy/ventriloquist business since the 1970s, but it wasn't until late 1996 that Irving became a permanent part of the show.

Encouraged by a friend and television producer, Oliver decided to bring his own dog into his act to offer something new for his audiences. He worked with a mechanical engineer to create a contraption to make it appear as if Irving's mouth is moving.

And the first night that Oliver introduced Irving into his show, the crowd went crazy, he said.

"I said, 'Speak,' and he started singing, 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco,' " Irving said in a recent interview with The Daily Republic. "Now you haven't lived until you have heard a dog sing 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco.' And the place went berserk. And I knew right then that this was going to be a killer."

After that, Oliver was booked on several different television programs and his show took off. Oliver also spent 13 years headlining aboard Showboat Branson Belle in Branson, Missouri.

And in 2012, Oliver was asked to appear on America's Got Talent, where he finished as the No. 4 finalist. Oliver also recently released his first TV special, Todd Oliver Funnydog," with Inception Media.

But the most important part for Oliver is bringing a smile to people's faces, he said, and Oliver strongly promotes family-friendly shows.

Since arriving in Mitchell Monday night, Oliver has spent the week visiting area schools and the James Valley Community Center with half-hour performances tailored to each audience.

His biggest message to students is to use time wisely and make good character choices. He also encouraged students to turn their own talents into skills.

But it all comes back to family, Oliver said.

"The best feeling I've ever known, as far as entertainment goes, is when it was me and my brother and my mom and my dad and my grandparents all laughing at the same time," Oliver said. "I don't think quality family time gets much better than that. When you can all enjoy a great laugh together and smile and experience that, that's why I'm doing this."

Tickets for Oliver's show can be purchased on the Mitchell Area Community Theatre's website or at the box office for $30.