Mitchell man arrested after foot pursuit
A Mitchell man was arrested Thursday morning on drug and assault charges after allegedly fleeing police on foot.
James Brinker, 38, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple assault and obstructing law enforcement after allegedly running one block away from police and hiding in an egress window, according to the Mitchell Police Division.
At approximately 8:20 a.m., Brinker's wife called police to remove Brinker from a residence on the 500 block of East 12th Avenue, as she was fearful for her safety, police said, but Brinker was gone before police arrived.
At approximately 10:30 a.m., police were again called to the house, where they found Brinker hiding in a bush. Brinker allegedly ran about a block from the scene to the 400 block of East 13th Avenue, where he jumped into a basement egress window and was cornered by five law enforcement officers.
Officers allegedly found a bag containing methamphetamine residue, and he appeared to be under the influence of meth, police said.
Possession of methamphetamine is a Class 5 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Simple assault and obstructing law enforcement are Class 1 misdemeanors, each punishable upon conviction by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Brinker remained in custody in the Davison County Jail with bond set at $5,000. The South Dakota Highway Patrol assisted in the arrest.