Mitchell man arrested after foot pursuit

At approximately 8:20 a.m., Brinker's wife called police to remove Brinker from a residence on the 500 block of East 12th Avenue, as she was fearful for her safety, police said, but Brinker was gone before police arrived.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., police were again called to the house, where they found Brinker hiding in a bush. Brinker allegedly ran about a block from the scene to the 400 block of East 13th Avenue, where he jumped into a basement egress window and was cornered by five law enforcement officers.

Officers allegedly found a bag containing methamphetamine residue, and he appeared to be under the influence of meth, police said.

Possession of methamphetamine is a Class 5 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Simple assault and obstructing law enforcement are Class 1 misdemeanors, each punishable upon conviction by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Brinker remained in custody in the Davison County Jail with bond set at $5,000. The South Dakota Highway Patrol assisted in the arrest.