Mitchell man arrested for child porn

According to court documents, Nielsen used a Twitter account and two email addresses to share images "consistent with child pornography."

A tip was submitted by Twitter to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who passed the tip on to law enforcement on March 7, court documents state.

On Sept. 29, authorities executed a search warrant on Nielsen's cell phone. After allegedly finding a link between Nielsen's phone and the suspicious accounts, Nielsen was arrested.

The child pornography charge is a Class 4 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Nielsen is scheduled to appear in court in November.