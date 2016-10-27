The messages weren't pre-written for her to copy and paste. Instead, Neuharth spent time writing messages specific to each and every one of her students. They were messages such as, "You are funny. The world needs more people like you. Seriously." Another said, "Has anyone ever told you how amazing you are? Because you are! Never stop. Ever."

The Post-It notes were then secretly stuck to each locker before school in waves on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 24-26. As students began filing into the hallway to get items from their lockers, the notes greeted them. Surprise and a smile always followed.

Right away, no one knew Neuharth was behind the act of kindness. Students were busy asking their friends and teachers who the mystery writer was. Neuharth was able to keep it a secret for a while, but she says she's "a terrible liar," so it didn't take long before students started to figure out she was behind the notes.

"I just wanted to be nice and let them know I care about them," said Neuharth, who teaches social studies.

But that didn't make it the easiest of tasks.

"It was challenging for the kids who challenge you, but they are the ones who sometimes need things like this the most," she said.

Although each message was different, there was one aspect of each that was the same by including #youmatter. Neuharth says it's an important message for middle school students to remember — that they matter to their families, their friends and also their school.

"Some of the kids in my class, it can sometimes be a challenge to even get them to speak because they are so shy. I wanted those students especially to know I notice them and that they are good kids," she said.

So, what spurred this positive Post-It movement? It started as just a random act of kindness, but it coincidentally took place during National Anti-bullying Month, which is October. Schools across the state and country have used days throughout October to educate students about the power of unity and how bullying is harmful.

Chamberlain schools also wore the color orange on Unity Day, which was Oct. 26, to symbolize the school district's goal of coming together to end bullying.

Principal Rick Pearson said he was not surprised when he found out Neuharth was

behind the mystery notes. He said Neuharth, like many of the Chamberlain Middle School and Chamberlain High School staff members, always makes the extra effort inside and outside her classroom.

"This act of kindness is so in-line with what we want to instill into our students: do kind things for others not just because it's the right thing to do, but because you want to, because a little bit of kindness can go a long way," Pearson said.

For some of the students, the messages aren't something they'll soon forget. Some have decided to keep the Post-Its on the inside of their lockers and binders to tell them they matter, if and when they should ever need the reminder.