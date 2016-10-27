Trial begins for man accused of killing infant son

Thursday marked the opening day of oral arguments in the case of South Dakota v. Adam Bruns, of Gregory, who is charged with shaking and killing his 3-month-old son, Levi.

According to court documents, Bruns told law enforcement the child's head shook back and forth when Bruns pulled him out of a swing, and he also allegedly told officials he shook his son in frustration after the child vomited periodically. Levi died five days later.

Attorneys for both sides said Levi experienced severe medical issues, including brain bleeds, a fractured rib and hemorrhaging in the head, eyes and neck. But what caused the problems is up for debate.

In her opening statement, Assistant Attorney General Katie Mallery said Levi suffered from medical issues throughout his young life, but his condition worsened under the care of Bruns on Feb. 20, 2014. Four days later, Bruns and Levi's mother, Julia Opp, took Levi to see a doctor, who suggested a change in formula.

Bruns was alone with Levi the next day. The formula change didn't work, and Mallery suggested Bruns finally grew frustrated with his son's problems, leading him to shake the child.

It was this event that caused the hemorrhaging, Mallery said.

"All these injuries taken together are consistent with having been caused by non-accidental trauma, the nature of such trauma being most consistent with rotation acceleration-deceleration forces," Mallery said. "And the most common mechanism that generates such forces: shaking."

Defense attorney Tim Rensch explained the injuries differently. He said the brain injuries could be months old and could have actually began when Bruns was still in the womb.

"Levi Bruns did not die because of what Adam did to him. Lebi Bruns was not a well child," Rensch said.

Rensch said doctors found evidence of chronic hematomas, which can crop up periodically and cause increased pressure in the school that may lead to persistent vomiting or fussiness. Furthermore, Rensch said these bleeds can develop in the womb and are often, but not always, healed after birth, and the intracranial pressure can cause small hemorrhages in the neck. He added that Levi had no tendon, vertebrae or throat damage, which would occur before hemorrhaging in the brain and eyes if Levi was shaken.

As for Levi's rib fracture, Rensch said cracked ribs are common for babies delivered by C-section, as Levi was. Rensch also pointed to Bruns running Levi to the hospital as a sign of his love.

"He was a young man, a first-time father, who was foist into a bad set of circumstances who picked his son up like a football and ran him into the hospital because he loved him."

The state, also represented by Assistant Attorney General Robert Mayer and Gregory County State's Attorney Amy Bartling, pointed to a series of phone recordings between Bruns and Levi's mother in which Bruns admitted to being frustrated and shaking Levi.

In the recordings, Bruns made comments like, "I shook him forward and back" and "I was frustrated, but I wasn't frustrated at him. I was frustrated at the clinic."

Rensch said the statements were made after a law enforcement officer coerced Bruns into thinking he caused Levi's death through intense interview tactics.

Attorneys selected a jury on Monday and Tuesday. Bruns is charged with second-degree murder, a Class B felony, punishable upon conviction by a mandatory life sentence and up to a $50,000 fine. Bruns is charge with two alternate counts of first-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony, punishable upon conviction by up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine.

He is also charged with aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine; and an alternate count of child abuse, also a Class 3 felony.

The trial is scheduled to continue until Nov. 18, but attorneys for the state expect the trial to last about two weeks.