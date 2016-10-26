Trump questions keep rolling in for Noem

Noem visited the McGovern Library on DWU's Mitchell campus Wednesday to speak with approximately 120 students and faculty, and it took nearly 30 minutes before Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's name surfaced.

Noem has remained firmly behind her party's candidate despite recently released crude comments from Trump, and one female audience member asked Noem to offer reasons why she's maintained her support. And rather than hear Noem say she supports Trump because she opposes Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton, which she's done repeatedly in the past, the three-term incumbent congresswoman was asked to say what she likes about the Republican nominee.

According to Noem, a Trump administration would favor the House Ways and Means Committee's tax plan, which would lower the top individual income tax rate to 33 percent, cut taxes on small businesses and restructure the Internal Revenue Service.

Noem also offered additional support for Trump.

"Well, I think he respects the Constitution," Noem said. "I don't think he's said anything that's said he wouldn't honor the Constitution."

However, Noem admitted the two remaining candidates aren't her ideal choices.

"It's hard to imagine that we ended up with these two people being our last two candidates that really have a viable shot at winning," Noem said.

During the primary process, Noem supported U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, for the Republican nomination. But, Noem said, she respects the democratic process and the wishes of the millions of Republican primary voters who supported Trump.

In South Dakota, where the primary was held after all other candidates had dropped out of the race, Trump earned 67.1 percent of the vote from registered Republicans.

To cap off the Trump discussion, Noem said choosing a presidential candidate ultimately comes down to a candidate's actions, not what they say.

"For me, a lot of it comes down to what people say and what they do," Noem said. "So Donald Trump has said a lot of things that I wholeheartedly disagree with, and that I hate and that I don't think are appropriate, Hillary Clinton's done a lot of things that are inappropriate, and that I hate and that I don't approve of."

Noem will square off with Democratic State Sen. Paula Hawks for South Dakota's at-large seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Nov. 8.