Thune talks IHS, tribal relations with Wagner students

Speaking to roughly 50 students in the current events and government classes at Wagner Community School, Thune was asked how he felt about the state's relations with tribes. And while Congress is not currently in session, Thune is optimistic about the legislation he co-sponsored to reform the inadequate health care provider.

IHS, along with the state and federal government's tribal relations, was one of many topics posed to South Dakota's senior senator while he was visiting the school Wednesday.

At the end of September, the IHS reform bill was approved by the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and Thune remains hopeful when Congress is back in session and the election is over, the bill will ultimately reach the president's desk.

"We try to take the best input we could get and consulted with the tribes and put something together that think would bend the curve in the right direction in terms of providing a higher level of service to our tribal communities and when it comes to their health care," Thune said. " ... I'm keeping my fingers crossed and we might be able to bust it loose."

The IHS Accountability Act is described by Thune's office as the most comprehensive IHS reform bill introduced in the Senate this Congress. If enacted, Thune said it would bring change and accountability to the federal agency responsible for providing health care to tribal citizens.

Thune, who was impressed by how "dialed in" the Wagner students were with political issues facing the state, said at the federal level, tribal relations are strong. But for the state-level, Thune said he is not privy to a lot of discussions held, because much of this is in the hands of Gov. Dennis Daugaard.

Part of the success at the federal level, according to Thune, is being able to have relationships with tribal leaders and having a dialogue.

"We've got to be able to sit down across from each other and talk about the things that we need to improve upon and fix," Thune said. "As I said, try to be responsive and I think if you talk to a lot of our tribal leaders, they would tell you when they have something, we do our best to respond."

Students also questioned Thune on topics including term limits, the Dakota Access Pipeline and if he will ever consider running for President.

Since Congress is not currently in session, Thune said this has given him the chance to visit various schools throughout South Dakota and encourage them to be difference makers.

"I enjoy the interaction with the young people I think it is important for me to hear from them what's on their minds ... " Thune said. "I try to encourage them. I want them to be people who are difference makers."

To start off his conversation with the class, Thune talked about how growing up in a small community, similar to Wagner, gave him the chance to do many activities. Since most of the students were seniors, already looking to what the next year would bring, Thune encouraged students to take advantage of their hometown and the opportunities it holds.

"Make sure that you're taking advantage of the opportunities that you have in front of you while you're here," Thune said. "Focus on what you do and do it with all you have."