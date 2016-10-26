Chamberlain man arrested for assault with machete

According to court documents, Rohrbach entered a man's residence on Oct. 2 and forced his way through a locked door, leading the man to grab a machete for protection.

Rohrbach allegedly took the machete, pushed the man onto a bed and made numerous superficial cuts to the man's neck. The man's hand was also cut during the altercation. Rohrbach told police the man was trying to use the machete to assault him.

Rohrbach was charged with aggravated assault — a Class 3 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine — by using a deadly weapon to put another person in fear of serious bodily harm. In the alternative, Rohrbach is charged with aggravated assault by causing bodily injury.