Bridgewater family displaced by Monday fire

On scene, Meyer saw a small flame coming from a bay window on the lower floor. The fire crew was able to extinguish the fire in about an hour.

The fire damage was contained to the window area, but smoke damage may have affected the rest of the house. Meyer said the house is likely still habitable, but the six-person family is staying in a camper until an insurance company completes its evaluation. No one was injured.

Meyer returned to the roughly 1,500-square-foot home Tuesday with the fire marshal and named cigarettes as the cause of the fire. Still-lit cigarettes melted an ashtray and burned into the couch, which then spread the fire to the curtains.

To avoid the same situation in other homes, Meyer had one tip: "Don't smoke."