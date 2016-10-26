Two Civil War veterans’ headstones dedicated Wednesday

According to Kuil, this is the first time he is aware of Douglas County dedicating a veteran's headstone.

"These men knew patriotism in ways we likely never will," Kuil said. "These men were of high honor and deserve to be recognized."

Chamberlain, a member of the Ohio National Guard, served in several notable battles and moments during the war, including the Battle of the Peninsula, Battle of Macacy and others. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 15, 1864, and after moving around the area, he settled with his family in Armour, where he resided until his death.

Schroder was born in Mecklenburg, Germany, and emigrated to the United States in 1857. Schroder enlisted in the Union Army on Feb. 2, 1864 at 14 years old. Schroder enlisted under the name William Snyder, but letters exist verifying William Snyder and Chris Schroder were the same person, according to Kuil.

On June 29, 1864, Schroder was captured at the Second Battle of Reams Station during the Siege of Petersburg. He was held at Andersonville Prison, but was later paroled. On Nov. 29, 1865, Schroder was mustered out with his company at City Point, Virginia. Schroder died on July 10, 1923, and was buried in Armour. His last known residence was Belmont.

"They've never had anything on their gravestones, so we put some writing to tell what companies they were in during the Civil War," Kuil said.

The idea for the project was introduced when extended family members of the deceased veterans voiced disappointment in the lack of words on each gravestone when visiting the cemetery.

So Kuil took action.

In a process that took approximately eight months, Kuil fundraised $800 to put toward the new headstones, which "aren't fancy, but they're something," he said.

Following the brief ceremony, members of the 1st Infantry of Ft. Randall fired a cannon to commemorate the day. Some elementary students from Armour Elementary School attended the event, as well as extended family members of each veteran.

"We added (the cannon) because it makes it interesting — something special," Kuil said."The whole thing about anything like this is you're trying to keep patriotism going, especially with the younger people who hear about it but don't understand much about what it really means. This jumps out at them, I think."

And Kevin Bowen, with the S.D. Department of Veterans Affairs was pleased with the turnout for the mid-afternoon event, too.

"It's great to see the turnout of everybody here coming to re-dedicate the headstones for two American heroes and all the sacrifices they made for their country," Bowen said. "It's an incredible day."