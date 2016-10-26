Argus Leader announces staff cuts, leadership changes

Among the changes, in conjunction with similar moves occurring at many of parent company Gannett's 109 local sites, President of the USA TODAY Network's West Plains region Katy Jack-Romero announced the role of president of Argus Leader Media has been added.

Jack-Romero, who is based in Colorado, succeeds Bill Albrecht, who had been president in Sioux Falls since 2013.

"I've been fortunate to work with the team at the Argus Leader for the last seven months," Jack-Romero said in a statement. "We have a passionate team of folks who are committed to making a difference here in the community. That commitment and passion will not change."

In an unrelated move, Patrick Lalley is no longer the Argus Leader's news director, and his last day was Oct. 21. Consumer Experience Director Cory Myers, who has been with the Argus Leader for 11 years, will handle day-to-day operations in the newsroom in the interim.

In addition to the Sioux Falls market, the West Plains region includes the Fort Collins Coloradoan, St. Cloud Times, Springfield News Leader, Baxter Bulletin in Mountain Home, Arkansas and the Great Falls Tribune.