With three-and-a-half weeks remaining until the group's annual recognition luncheon on Nov. 18 — when the end amount is revealed — Brewster said the group is "on track" with past years for fundraising.

As of Monday, the group had raised $173,987, but Brewster said the total will likely pick up significantly throughout the week. Friday is the deadline for area businesses to submit packets of donations, and Brewster said there's usually "some stragglers" who will donate at the last minute. But Brewster remains confident the goal will be met.

"There's always some trepidation ... " Brewster said. "I feel our board members and the people we have in the local community who push United Way go out and do a fantastic job. They really promote the organization and the things that it does."

The campaign kicked off with the group's annual Day of Caring on Aug. 10, when 311 volunteers took on various projects to benefit the community.

Last year, the organization raised $454,239, narrowly surpassing its goal of $452,000. But the goal has been lowered this year as a "slight adjustment" to keep up with the economy.

"We know there are certain segments of workforce in Mitchell and the surrounding community that are lagging a little bit," Brewster said.

Mitchell United Way is a nonprofit that has operated in Mitchell for more than 50 years. The group's annual fundraiser will benefit 29 agencies in Mitchell and the surrounding area, Brewster said. The fundraising goals are based on what those agencies say they need.

This year, the group added a new agency to its list called Helping Hands Pantry. According to Mitchell United Way Executive Director Dave Stevens, new agencies are given a chance to apply each year, but it's not very often a new group is added.

Stevens said the group had an "unduplicated service" compared to the 28 other agencies, with a mission to support those in need with personal hygiene supplies.

To donate, people can write a check or, if their employer participates, use a payroll deduction, which takes the donation directly out of a person's paycheck. People can also contact the Mitchell United Way office, which are in the Fifth and Main building at 417 N. Main St., Suite 103 or call to donate. People can also visit www.mitchellunitedway.org to donate online.

"We have made our goal for 35 straight years," Stevens said. "And we are hoping we make our goal for our 36th year."