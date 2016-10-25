Time and Ally financial honor Mitchell dealer

Iverson is one of a select group of 49 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 100th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Convention & Exposition in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Jan, 27. The announcement of this year's nominees was made by Meredith Long, SVP : GM, News & Luxury, TIME, and Tim Russi, president of Auto Finance for Ally Financial.

"We are excited about the extraordinary group of nominees that are in the running for the 2017 TIME Dealer of the Year award," said Russi. "These dealers have been recognized for the ways that they 'do it right' in their communities, and we look forward to sharing their stories over the next few months and celebrating their accomplishments at the NADA convention in January."

In its sixth year as exclusive sponsor, Ally will recognize dealer nominees and their community efforts by contributing $1,000 to each nominee's 501(c)3 charity of choice. Nominees will also be recognized on AllyDealerHeroes.com, which highlights the philanthropic contributions and achievements of TIME Dealer of the Year nominees.

The TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the automobile industry's most prestigious and highly coveted honors. Recipients are among the nation's most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service. Iverson, 58, was chosen to represent the South Dakota Automobile Dealers Association in the national competition — one of only 49 auto dealers from 16,000 nationwide — nominated for the 48th annual award. The award is sponsored by TIME in association with Ally Financial, and in cooperation with NADA. A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan will select one finalist from each of the four NADA regions and one national Dealer of the Year.

"Our dealerships encourage and enable employees to join, teach, serve and become involved in community affairs," nominee Iverson said. "That enablement builds spirit in individuals and helps leverage the potential of many."

A 1976 graduate of Mitchell High School in Mitchell, Iverson has worked at his family's dealership, founded as Iverson Motors in 1954, since 1971.

"I began my career washing cars, running parts, changing tires and oil," he remembered. He also managed the service and parts departments and sold cars before buying into the store in 1988.

"It was very rewarding to work in a small store in a small town and experience every department," Iverson said. "We now have three stores in Mitchell and Huron, South Dakota, and we are committed to the advancement of those communities through volunteerism, philanthropic giving and community involvement."

His son Austen is the third generation to work in the family business.

With such deep roots in the area, Iverson is proud of bringing economic prosperity to Mitchell. When he was board president for the Mitchell Area Development Corporation in 1999-2000, he and other leaders secured a Cabela's sporting goods store in the city. "The economic development that this business stirred in Mitchell continues to this day, and it has brought hundreds of millions of dollars to our community," he said.

Other organizations Iverson supports include: Mitchell Area Charitable Foundation; Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce; LifeQuest Foundation (agency in Mitchell that supports individuals with developmental disabilities); Abbott House (treatment center in Mitchell for girls who suffered abuse or trauma); Big Brothers Big Sisters of America; Shriners Hospitals for Children; and many youth sports associations.

Iverson was nominated for the TIME Dealer of the Year award by Myron L. Rau, president of the South Dakota Automobile Dealers Association. He has two children and three grandchildren.