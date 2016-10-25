The theme for the conference was "Responsibility, Creativity and the Art of Language and Communication." More than 100 teachers from area middle schools, high schools and post-secondary institutions took part in the conference.

Graber and Gross presented on "Helping Students Differentiate Between Modeling and Plagiarism." Their presentation used models to exemplify different writing genres targeted toward helping student learn to write for different types of situations, including modeling the dos and don'ts of plagiarism.