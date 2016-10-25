LifeQuest names Excellence in Service Award winner for 2016

“Mandy works hard every day to give people every opportunity to enjoy life,” said LifeQuest Executive Director Pam Hanna.

Terry, a direct support professional at the organization’s Park Place Apartments location, was nominated by her supervisor, Peggy Huber. “Mandy stands out as a leader amongst her co-workers,” Huber said. “She has been our rock.”

Terry helps people volunteer in the community, supporting organizations such as the Salvation Army and the Weekend Snack Pack program. She also helps people at work locations learn new skills. “The people Mandy works with trust her,” said Huber. “Families tell me Mandy is so good because of the struggles she’s had in her own life.”

Those struggles include fighting brain cancer twice over a five-year period of time. The cancer Terry has is stage four glioblastoma. After receiving aggressive treatments throughout the spring and summer, Terry returned to LifeQuest in a part-time role. “The people I work with keep me going and not to give up hope,” said Terry. “I've learned every day is a new day. We take it all one day at a time.”

Even though her hours at the nonprofit organization are less, her impact on the people she supports are larger than life. Tony Lucas understands the impact she has on his life. Lucas is one of the people Terry supports at LifeQuest. “Mandy brings the trust that is necessary in successful teamwork. Every team should have a person like Mandy on it. I am so thankful she is on my team.”