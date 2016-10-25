Sioux Falls man found dead at Platte Creek Recreation area

The sheriff's office received notification from the family at 10:30 p.m. Monday that the individual, who was staying at the Platte Creek Recreation area, was missing.

A search of the campground area revealed the man's campsite, which included his vehicle and trailer in the parking lot of the recreation boat dock. Missing from the trailer was the man's kayak.

There appears to be no foul play and the incident is believed to be a boating accident, according to the sheriff's office. The Charles Mix County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. The Charles Mix County Coroner and South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks are also assisting in the investigation, which is still ongoing.

Other responding agencies included the Platte Fire Department.