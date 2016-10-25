Sioux Falls man found dead at Platte Creek Recreation area
PLATTE — The body of a 64-year-old Sioux Falls man was found near the Platte Creek shoreline early Tuesday morning.
The man, whose name is not being released pending notification of family members, was found at 12:30 a.m. one mile from a boat dock area, according to the Charles Mix County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office received notification from the family at 10:30 p.m. Monday that the individual, who was staying at the Platte Creek Recreation area, was missing.
A search of the campground area revealed the man's campsite, which included his vehicle and trailer in the parking lot of the recreation boat dock. Missing from the trailer was the man's kayak.
There appears to be no foul play and the incident is believed to be a boating accident, according to the sheriff's office. The Charles Mix County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. The Charles Mix County Coroner and South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks are also assisting in the investigation, which is still ongoing.
Other responding agencies included the Platte Fire Department.