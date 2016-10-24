Jury selection begins for child-murder trial

Bruns is accused of shaking Levi on Feb. 25, 2014, at his Gregory home, causing severe brain and retinal damage. Later that day, Bruns realized the boy was unresponsive and ran him to a hospital, court documents state. Levi died on March 2, 2014, at a children's hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to the Gregory County Sheriff's Office, jury selection is scheduled to continue Tuesday. Attorneys will take a break all day Wednesday, and opening statements are scheduled for Thursday morning.

According to court documents, Bruns told law enforcement Levi had been vomiting periodically for several days. Levi threw up while sitting in a swing at Bruns' residence, and when Bruns pulled him out of the swing, his head shook back and forth multiple times.

Bruns also allegedly told officials he shook his son six to eight times. Bruns' attorney, Tim Rensch, motioned for the approval of a false confessions expert, and the state, represented by Assistant Attorney General Robert Mayer and Gregory County State's Attorney Amy Bartling, motioned to prohibit the defense from introducing any evidence, advancing any argument or suggesting any fact regarding false confessions.

On Friday, Judge Mark Barnett issued a memorandum decision to allow the defense to "explore the credibility of the videotaped interview through cross examination of state witnesses," but the court will not allow expert testimony regarding false confessions.

Explaining his position, Barnett called the court a "gatekeeper of information." He said false-confession evidence has not been accepted in South Dakota and cited a previous case in which the judge determined a false-confession expert "overtook the function of the jury" to determine the credibility of testimony and witnesses.

Rensch has also argued in court documents that a fall from a couch could have led to Levi's death, saying he hit his head about 24 days before his collapse. The court approved experts in engineering, pediatrics, pathology, neuropathology, ophthalmology and neurology to testify for the defense.

The state has filed documents stating its intent to use statements made by Bruns to Levi's mother, in which Bruns allegedly made numerous statements like, "I hurt our son," "I must have just lost it for a second and I shook him," "I was getting so frustrated, so, like, I was mad at him, and I took it out on him," and "I told that detective, he thought that I was frustrated at Levi when I shook him and (expletive), but no, is because he was puking and it seemed like he was choking."

Two weeks ago, the court ordered handcuffs and other restraints be removed from Bruns before he was "within eyesight of the courthouse." Bruns will also appear in civilian clothing during the trial. If convicted of second-degree murder, Bruns will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Bruns has been held in custody in Pennington County, but Judge Barnett ordered the Gregory County Sheriff's Office to transport Bruns to the Winner City Jail, where he will be housed for the duration of the trial. The trial is scheduled to last four weeks.

This Bruns case is the second murder trial in Gregory County in two months. On Sept. 26, Russell Bertram, a former South Dakota police chief and Colome native, was found guilty of first-degree murder of his pregnant fiancee.

Before Bertram's trial, there hadn't been a murder trial in Gregory County since at least 1989, the year when South Dakota's Unified Judicial System began keeping records. Bertram is scheduled for sentencing in early November. The hearing will take place at the courthouse in Winner to avoid a conflict with Bruns' trial.