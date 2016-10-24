Avera Queen of Peace Foundation names new director

Sutton's latest efforts have included planning and preparations for Gala 2017, "Red Carpet Country," scheduled for January 27.

Tom Clark, Avera Queen of Peace Regional President and CEO, said that, "Sutton has shown leadership and innovation, making great strides in reworking our cancer screening programs to ensure that free, life-saving screenings continue to be available to everyone who qualifies. Her enthusiasm for Avera and our mission is unmatched and she will play a key role as we grow long-term relationships for the development of new community services and the further development of our Grassland Health Campus."

Sutton holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Saint Mary's College and a Master of Arts from the University of Wyoming. With a background in community development, Molly is no stranger to fundraising, having worked with colleges and nonprofits on a variety of campaigns and projects. Growing up in a family immersed in community involvement and volunteerism, she recalls using the proceeds from her first lemonade stand to buy gloves and hats for other children in the first grade.

Originally from Princeton, Illinois, Molly has been lucky to call Mitchell home for the past five years. She lives in town with her husband, Tyler, and a dachshund named Louie. In her spare time, Molly serves on the Mitchell Area Community Theatre Board and as President of the Mitchell Toastmasters Club in addition to being an avid golfer.

Sutton can be reached at 605-995-5773 or Molly.Sutton@avera.org.