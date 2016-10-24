Fort Thompson man charged with child rape, abuse

James Blue, 36, was charged with first-degree rape, sexual contact with a minor and two counts of child abuse for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in January and abusing a two-year-old boy and a 6- to 7-year-old girl from September 2015 to April.

According to court documents, a woman approached law enforcement on April 13 and said Blue was abusing her sister's children. Blue allegedly kicked the boy and struck his head, bruising his ears. The mother told police Blue blamed the bruising on the 12-year-old girl.

The mother also told police that the girl said Blue doesn't cook for the children when he babysits them.

Officials from Child Protective Services arrived with a temporary custody directive and said the children would be taken to Child's Voice in Sioux Falls to be interviewed. The children were placed in the custody of the woman who reported the incident.

Information about the alleged rape and sexual contact was not included in court documents, and Brule County State's Attorney Dave Natvig declined to comment because Blue has not been arrested. Blue was indicted Oct. 13.

Blue is charged with first-degree rape of a minor under the age of 13, a Class C felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum of life in prison and a $50,000 fine; sexual contact with a child under 16 and cruelty to a minor under the age of 7, Class 3 felonies, punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine; and child abuse, a Class 4 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

According to court documents, Blue pleaded guilty in December 2006 to child abuse or neglect in Sisseton.