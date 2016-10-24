Daily Republic wins two first-place Inland Press awards

The newspaper won first place for best explanatory reporting and first place for best sports photo in the 2016 Newsroom Contests, which honored the best work of Inland member newspapers in photography, news writing, front page design, opinion, digital journalism and community leadership. The newspaper also earned an honorable mention for best feature photo.

Each of the contests was co-sponsored and judged by a university school of journalism.

The Daily Republic's winning explanatory reporting was for a four-part series, which was printed in August, on the methamphetamine problem on the Yankton Sioux Tribe Reservation in Charles Mix County. The Daily Republic's Jake Shama, Sara Bertsch, Caitlynn Peetz and Evan Hendershot were the reporters who wrote the series.

Daily Republic photographer Matt Gade earned first place for a sports action photo of a 2015 football game between Burke/South Central and Scotland. Gade's feature photo of window work in a church took honorable mention.