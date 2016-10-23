Area students place at National FFA Convention

According to FFA adviser Jeff Hoffman, the Mitchell FFA Veterinary Science Career Development Events team placed 27th out of 41 teams, ranking in the "silver" category. Hoffman said the top 10 teams were rated "gold" and the bottom third of the teams were rated "bronze," with the rest tabbed as "silver."

"I'm very, very proud of how they did," Hoffman said. "It may seem like that's not terribly high, but the states we compete against have more resources, extra training. I was hoping for at least a silver level and they got that."

Team members Grace Phinney, Hailey Axemaker, Tierney Musick and Mahayla Foos had to identify various breeds of small animals, livestock, parasites and veterinary tools, as well as solve medicine dosage math problems and answer general questions on veterinary science.

Phinney and Axemaker placed silver in the individual contest, Hoffman said.

The agricultural sales team placed in the bronze category, "just missing" the silver category, Hoffman said.

The team of four — Lane Jorgensen, Leah DePippo, McKenzie Patton and Shalynn Klunder — presented a sale of a product, including presentations on sales steps and tactics during the convention.

Patton placed 29th individually out of about 170 competitors, receiving a gold rating.

"Last year we had some experienced kids, these were younger, but they did great," Hoffman said. "We had a great week."

Proficiency awards

Two McCook Central students received National Agricultural Proficiency Awards at the national convention. Awards were announced on Friday during the sixth general session and were given in 47 categories.

Adam Joseph Eichacker was the awarded the Diversified Crop Production — Entrepreneurship award.

Eichacker rents 82 acres of tillable land from his neighbor. Bartering equipment from his father in return for labor, Eichacker grows soybeans and corn on the rented acreage. His work began seven years ago when his grandfather gave him the opportunity to farm seven acres.

Classmate Andrew Streff received the Grain Production — Entrepreneurship award. Streff persuaded his parents to rent him land, starting with 10 acres in 2013. Streff has worked his way up to 60 acres, on which he grows corn. In addition to purchasing his own seed, fertilizer, herbicides, insurance, fuel and other supplies, Streff monitors the grain market trends to ensure he receives fair prices for his corn.