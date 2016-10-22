Menno man sustains no injuries in Wednesday crash that killed 78-year-old
VERMILLION — A Menno man was not injured in a fatal crash that killed a 78-year-old Vermillion man on Wednesday.
Scott Schoenfish, 44, of Menno, was driving a 1999 Freightliner at 7:41 p.m. on South Dakota Highway 50 when he collided with a 2016 Toyota Camry that passed through a stop sign at the intersection with South Dakota Highway 19. The Camry was driven by Keith Hangman, of Vermillion, who died as a result of his injuries.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Vermillion Police Department, Vermillion Fire Department and Vermillion Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.