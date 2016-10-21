The Crime Stoppers are offering $500 for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Vanessa Hakl, of Mitchell. Arrest warrants for first-degree robbery and first-degree kidnapping have been issued for Hakl, who is one of four people believed to have taken a 66-year-old man by force from a residence located on the 100 block of East Third Avenue in Mitchell.

The 66-year-old male was allegedly forced to enter a blue 1972 Buick Skylark at approximately 6 a.m., and the vehicle was ultimately driven 19 miles southeast of Mitchell into Hanson County. Authorities say the victim was forced to remove his clothes, and he was later found walking naked in Hanson County.

The other three suspects have been arrested, including Danica Loseke, Alex Rock and Marco Sherman. Rock and Sherman, both of Mitchell, have pleaded not guilty to first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery.

Those with information regarding Hakl’s whereabouts can contact Crime Stoppers at 996-1700, or send a tip via text by texting MITCS and a message to 274637. Crime Stoppers also accepts emails through its website www.mitchellcrimestoppers.com.

Information sent to Crime Stoppers has helped solve 355 crimes.