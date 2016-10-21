Colome man pleads guilty to soliciting sex from minor

Between March 27 and April 17, Sund offered a 14-year-old girl $100 if she would let him perform oral sex, court documents state.

The maximum penalty is 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. No sentencing date was provided in court documents.

Sund’s friend, Donald Story, 52, of Dallas, is charged with more serious crimes related to incidents that occurred with the same girl. According to court documents, Story had sex with the 14-year-old girl multiple times and smoked methamphetamine with her.

Story pleaded not guilty in September to three counts of distribution of a controlled substance to a minor, a Class 2 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine; three counts of fourth-degree rape, two counts of sexual contact with a child under 16 and one count of aggravate incenst, Class 3 felonies, punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine; solicitation of a minor and possession of marijuana.

Story is scheduled to face a jury trial at the end of November in Gregory County.