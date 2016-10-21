Around the Region

After more than 27 years with the district, Weber has accepted a position at Community Bank to be a new loan officer.

The Board accepted his resignation.

-- The Avon Clarion

NEW LED LIGHTING IN COURTHOUSE: The Tripp County Commissioners approved an agreement with Yellow-Blue to provide LED lighting throughout the courthouse.

Patrick Harris, of the company, explained the cost is $19,222.26, with an estimated rebate of $2,214. Harris said the objective is to maximize savings while improving lighting output.

The commissioners also approved the purchase of four tractors for the highway department from Mathis Implement of Winner. The total price for the four new tractors is $464,000.

-- Winner Advocate

HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT RECEIVES SAFETY AWARD: The Sanborn County Highway Department received a Bronze Level Loss Control/Safety Achievement Award Sept. 13 at the annual South Dakota Association of County Officials Conference in Sioux Falls.

As one of the 28 entities recognized for loss control and safety efforts, this is the first time the Sanborn County Highway Department has received the award.

The award, given on behalf of the South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance and the SDML Workers’ Compensation Fund, honors the employees for their efforts in protecting the assets of Sanborn County by making the workplace safer for employees, reducing liability exposures and saving the taxpayers’ dollars through loss control.

-- Sanborn Weekly Journal